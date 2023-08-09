Registered Night Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Registered Night Nurse - RGN/RMN
Location: Cleveland
Pay rate: £23 per hour - paid breaks
Full-Time - Nights
ABOUT THE ROLE
Are you a qualified registered nurse with a current NMC pin?
Our Nursing team make a real difference every day and your professionalism, kindness and compassion within are beautiful Nursing home, will be at the core of everything you do. Our
ABOUT YOU
You will be a qualified Registered General Nurse (RGN) or Registered Mental Health Nurse (RMN) and currently registered with NMC. You will have post-registration experience, will be able to evidence continuing professional development activities and you'll be comfortable in taking charge. You will have a clear understanding of regulatory frameworks and also have experience of or be willing to train in:
- Medication administration
- Catheterisation
- End of life care
- Verification of death
- Syringe drivers
- Gastrostomy care
Schedule:
- 12 hour shift - (36)
- Monday to Friday - Alternate weekends
- Night shift
Licence/Certification:
- NMC RGN/RMN (required)
Work Location: In person