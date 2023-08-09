For Employers
Registered Night Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
Saltburn by the Sea
Saltburn by the Sea
24 days ago
Posted date
24 days ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Fully remote
Fully remote

Registered Night Nurse - RGN/RMN
Location: Cleveland
Pay rate: £23 per hour - paid breaks
Full-Time - Nights


ABOUT THE ROLE


Are you a qualified registered nurse with a current NMC pin?
Our Nursing team make a real difference every day and your professionalism, kindness and compassion within are beautiful Nursing home, will be at the core of everything you do. Our

Night Nurses are usually the most senior person on site during night shifts and will take charge in the event of any emergencies that arise as well as keeping wakeful watch on the security and safety of our residents and the home in general.

ABOUT YOU

You will be a qualified Registered General Nurse (RGN) or Registered Mental Health Nurse (RMN) and currently registered with NMC. You will have post-registration experience, will be able to evidence continuing professional development activities and you'll be comfortable in taking charge. You will have a clear understanding of regulatory frameworks and also have experience of or be willing to train in:

  • Medication administration
  • Catheterisation
  • End of life care
  • Verification of death
  • Syringe drivers
  • Gastrostomy care

Schedule:

  • 12 hour shift - (36)
  • Monday to Friday - Alternate weekends
  • Night shift

Licence/Certification:

  • NMC RGN/RMN (required)

Work Location: In person

