Registered Night Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Registered Night Nurse - RGN/RMN

Location: Cleveland

Pay rate: £23 per hour - paid breaks

Full-Time - Nights



ABOUT THE ROLE



Are you a qualified registered nurse with a current NMC pin?

Our Nursing team make a real difference every day and your professionalism, kindness and compassion within are beautiful Nursing home, will be at the core of everything you do. Our Night Nurses are usually the most senior person on site during night shifts and will take charge in the event of any emergencies that arise as well as keeping wakeful watch on the security and safety of our residents and the home in general.

ABOUT YOU

You will be a qualified Registered General Nurse (RGN) or Registered Mental Health Nurse (RMN) and currently registered with NMC. You will have post-registration experience, will be able to evidence continuing professional development activities and you'll be comfortable in taking charge. You will have a clear understanding of regulatory frameworks and also have experience of or be willing to train in:

Medication administration

Catheterisation

End of life care

Verification of death

Syringe drivers

Gastrostomy care

Schedule:

12 hour shift - (36)

Monday to Friday - Alternate weekends

Night shift

Licence/Certification:

NMC RGN/RMN (required)

Work Location: In person