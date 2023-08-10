Paramedic Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -
Menlo Park are working with a congruous multi-disciplinary team in a well-established training practice that pride themselves in being CQC outstanding and never shying away from investing in their staff. The partnership actively encourage development and aim to continuously deliver quality patient care to the local community.
Offering a great working culture, the team value work life balance and are keen to streamline various elements of the GPs and clinician's working day through communication and efficient systems.
Salary - £48,000.00 - £51,000.00 + NHS Pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH
Location - Hertfordshire
The surgery -
- Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients
- Training Practice
- Outstanding team and support structure
- CQC outstanding
- Specialist interests encouraged
- Strong and stable team of employed GPs with diverse specialist interests
- High QOF achieving
- Using EMIS Web
Your role -
- Full-time position
- Monday, Wednesday & Friday are required
- 4 day working week available.
- Work closely with GPs to get through on the day appointments, triaging patients
- Carry out consultations (whether face to face, online or phone)
- Have the opportunity to develop specialist interests and mould the role to your skillset
- Training and support available
- Oversee chronic disease management
- See minor illness and deal with the acute urgent on the day demand
- Utilise your prescribing qualification
The benefits -
- High-QOF achieving
- CQC rating - outstanding
- Competitive remuneration
- Excellent location
- NHS pension
- Fantastic GP supervision and support
- 5 weeks annual leave
- Dedicated partnership who will offer whatever support you need
Next Steps:
For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.
If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.
Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.
For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!
For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!
Jasmine Kaur