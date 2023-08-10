Senior Care assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Senior Care Assistant job - Stoke-on-Trent

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Senior Care Assistant to work within our client's residential home in Stoke-on-Trent.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:

£12.15 per hour

36 - 40 hours per week available

Nights position available

Senior care assistant main duties:

Lead a team of care staff

Administer medication

To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.

To follow individual care plans for each resident, accurately maintaining appropriate records for both.

To ensure you adhere to CQC and company policies

NVQ level 3 in needed for team leader role, senior carer is acceptable without.

If you are interested in this Senior Care Assistant job please get in touch asap.

Please contact me on 07835073286 to discuss this position in further detail.

Daniel

Howard Finley Care