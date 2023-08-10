Homecare Support Worker by Chase Recruitment

Support Worker Domiciliary Care

Support Worker for Domiciliary Care, salary up to £22k, supportive company in Leeds.

Chase Recruitment are working with an established Domiciliary Care provider to recruit for Support Workers to manage their team in Leeds. The provider prides themselves on providing the best care to their service users. They are looking for Support Workers to join their team in Leeds.

What's on offer?

Competitive salary up to £22k

28 days annual leave

Performance related bonuses

Progression opportunities due to expansion of the company

Supportive working environment

Support with completion of qualifications

The ideal Support Worker must:

Must have a Level 2 in Health and Social Care

At least 1 years' experience in a similar setting

Full UK Driving Licence with access to own vehicle to deliver care

This is a full-time role for Support Workers to work for an established, ever-growing domiciliary care provider. If you are interested in the Support Worker position, then please apply today and Charlotte will be in touch!

Alternatively, if you know someone who would be suitable and interested in the role then please refer them to us at Chase Recruitment.

Chase Recruitment are a specialist recruitment company specialising in permanent roles in Health and Social Care across the UK.

