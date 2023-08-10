Homecare Support Worker by Chase Recruitment

Support Worker Domiciliary Care
Support Worker for Domiciliary Care, salary up to £22k, supportive company in Leeds.
Chase Recruitment are working with an established Domiciliary Care provider to recruit for Support Workers to manage their team in Leeds. The provider prides themselves on providing the best care to their service users. They are looking for Support Workers to join their team in Leeds.
What's on offer?
- Competitive salary up to £22k
- 28 days annual leave
- Performance related bonuses
- Progression opportunities due to expansion of the company
- Supportive working environment
- Support with completion of qualifications
The ideal Support Worker must:
- Must have a Level 2 in Health and Social Care
- At least 1 years' experience in a similar setting
- Full UK Driving Licence with access to own vehicle to deliver care
This is a full-time role for Support Workers to work for an established, ever-growing domiciliary care provider. If you are interested in the Support Worker position, then please apply today and Charlotte will be in touch!
