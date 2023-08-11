Registered Manager Children’s Home by Chase Recruitment

Registered Manager Children's Home

OFSTED Registered Manager, salary up to £55,000 as well as performance related bonuses. Hendon, London

Chase Recruitment are working on behalf of an expanding children's residential care provider to recruit an OFSTED Registered Manager to join a new home in Hendon. The home provides therapeutic and supportive care to EBD children aged 11-17 years and is looking for a Registered Manager to be part of their new team. This is an exciting opportunity for a Registered Manager to build up a new team and provide the best care for the children.

What's on offer?

Competitive salary of up £55,000.

Performance related bonuses.

Progression opportunities within an ever-growing company.

Support to those working towards their qualifications.

28 days holiday.

Fantastic supportive working environment

The ideal Registered Manager must:

Hold a Level 4 in CCYP

Hold or be working towards a Level in Management and Leadership

Have experience working with OFSTED

Have at least 2 years' experience in Children's residential care

Have a Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education.

Ensure the positive development of young people in care.

Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people.

Providing leadership and guidance to the team.

Manage staff welfare, staff absence etc.

Dealing with budget management.

Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant.

This is a great opportunity for a Registered Manager to help build an ever-growing company. If you are ready for a career change and a new challenge, please apply now and Charlotte will be in touch!

Alternatively, if you know someone who would be interested and suitable for the role then please refer them to us at Chase Recruitment, you could earn up to £500 through our referral scheme.