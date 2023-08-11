Practice Manager by Menlo Park

The Background:

Here is an exceptional opportunity to join a Private Healthcare provider with a fresh approach to patient service and care. Their priority is to provide diagnostic on a number of different factors, to provide a bespoke plan and continued care for patients to extend the period of life in excellent health. This is a team approach, with support from Lifestyle Health Specialists in Sleep, Movement, Nutrition and Stress Management. For their patients, this is quite literally tailor-made, continuous care based on individual biochemistry, needs and lifestyle.

Incredible premises in the heart of London, and part of a growing business. The organisation is seeking to appoint a Practice Manager who is proactive, operational and commercially minded. They are seeking an individual that is keen to join a fast-paced start up with energy, enthusiasm, and a propensity to use their initiative - thinking ahead of the curve! If you embody fantastic interpersonal skills and an entrepreneurial spirit read on.

Location: Windsor

The Culture:

A culture built on courageous individuals where ideas are put to the test and business growth is realised. Exceptional levels of care teamed with a smart approach to working together with like-minded individuals to achieve common goals. A refreshing mix of company values, based on care, integrity, and energy.

What they are looking for:

A GP, passionate about working with clients to support their optimal health for the long term.

Considered, highly personable character and an open-minded approach to medicine.

Dynamic, flexible attitude towards work.

Someone who is looking for something different and is excited to join a growing business with a fresh approach to healthcare.

Someone who is passionate about encouraging great health, rather than treating illness.

The Role:

Full time post

The individual will be an operationally savvy and commercially minded Practice Manager

You will support the expanding portfolio of clients

Working closely with the Managing Director and Leadership Team

Ensure operations are running efficiently to a consistently high standard

You'll be leading a team of Personal Health Planners and Member Engagement Hosts, you'll provide real leadership, excellent operational management, and a systematic approach to problem solving and planning.

This role provides the opportunity to work alongside, share knowledge with and learn from experienced medical practitioners, with backgrounds in multiple disciplines.

You must have strong operational management experience, with a working understanding of healthcare operations or a regulated CQC environment - ideally for a high growth business.



The benefits:

A competitive remuneration

24 days annual leave + bank holidays + additional days for birthday and to do voluntary work.

Pension

Indemnity

Fantastic induction period

Performance Coach

Incredible career development opportunities

