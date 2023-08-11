Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are working with a highly regarded and forward-thinking training practice, looking to add another ANP or Nurse Practitioner to the team. The practice has a strong MDT and offers superb training and progression opportunities and invests in its own. With 15 minute appointments and no extended hours, it really is a practice that greatly values your work life balance!

Salary - £48,000 - £58,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + BH + 2 weeks Study Leave

Location - Warrington

The surgery -

Forward-thinking practice

Very highly regarded in the area

Great staff retention

Work alongside a highly skilled, multi-disciplinary team

Purpose built practice

Your role -

See acute, on the day, urgent appointments

ANP or ACP

No extended hours

Opportunities to progress and develop your career

15 minute appointments

The benefits -

Salary up to £58,000 DOE

NHS Pension

6 weeks annual leave

Bank Holidays

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

Rohan Fletcher