Advanced Clinical Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a very forward-thinking and well respected practice in Bridlington. This is a superb opportunity for an ACP to work alongside an experienced MDT, working to 15 minute appointment times, flexibility around start and finish times and even the opportunity to work remotely one day per week. The practice offers superb training and progression opportunities and invests in its own in order to help you develop.

Salary - £48,000 - £54,500 per annum DOE + NHS pension + Agenda for Change annual leave + BH + Study Leave + Sick Pay

Location - Bridlington

The surgery -

Forward-thinking practice based in Bridlington

Very highly regarded in the area

Close knit team with very good staff retention

Work alongside a highly skilled, multi-disciplinary team

CQC Good

Your role -

Option to work one day per week remotely if working full time

See acute, on the day, urgent appointments

15 minute appointments

Home visits on a rota basis

No extended hours or weekends

Comfortable seeing all age ranges

Opportunities to progress and develop your career

The benefits -

Salary up to £54,500 DOE

NHS Pension

Agenda for Change annual leave and sick pay

Bank Holidays

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



Rohan Fletcher