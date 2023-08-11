Senior Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Senior Care Assistant - Days/Nights



£12.54 per hour plus benefits - paid breaks/DBS/Uniform

Full-time, planned rotas



Sunnybank House in Fair Oak is a 60-bedroom Nursing, Residential and Dementia care home.



Due to occupancy rising within the home we are looking to add to our team and are looking for a reliable, compassionate Senior Care Assistant to work nights or days or flexible for both.



We provide full support and encourage career progression.



As a Senior Care Assistant, you will be in charge of and work with the night team to assist our residents so their care and support needs are met during the night or day. This involves carrying out personal care and meeting each person's physical, emotional and spiritual needs, as well as promoting our resident's independence, choice and control.



In addition to this you will delegate tasks and responsibilities to the team on shift, making sure all residents' needs and wishes are met. You will carry out detailed handover's to ensure all care plan and other documentation is completed and to a high standard. You will carry out care plan reviews and other audits when required, conduct direct observations of the night staff team members and be responsible for administering, ordering and returning medication.



Ensuring the highest possible levels of care are maintained by supporting / assisting residents, when required, with washing, toileting, dressing, undressing, and all other aspects of daily living, according to their individual needs.





Following competency-based training and under the supervision of the residential manager you will ensure the residents medication is: Stored correctly - Administered in line with company policy and professional guidelines - Manage and coordinate the supply of medication ensuring residents are not 'out of stock' - Ensure audits are completed - Manage any discrepancies in line with Cinnamon's medicine administration policy









You will need 2 years' previous experience gained from working with older people and people who experience dementia - previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant is desirable.



You will hold or be working towards your NVQ/Diploma Level 3 in Health and Social Care, and have a sound knowledge of care legislation including CQC Fundamental Standards.

