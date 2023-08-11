Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Senior Care Assistant needed in Oxfordshire

Ref: 19639

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a senior care asssistant to work within our client's Care Home for the elderly. The hiring manager is looking for an individual who has previous experience as a senior care assistant or is a highly experienced healthcare assistant with the right qualifications and is dedicated to providing high standards of care to the residents within the service.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:

£12.00ph (weekdays) £12.30ph (weekends)

36 - 48hr contracts per week available

Permanent contract

8am to 8pm - start and finish times

Senior Care Assistant experience and skills:

You must have prior experience as a senior care assistant OR have been a healthcare assistant for over 2 years within the same home.

NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care is essential.

T be able to administer medication safely already through training, however, if you have an NVQ Level 3, you will be able to be trained within the home.

You must have good communication and time keeping skills

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

