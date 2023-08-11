Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Nursing Home Manager

RGN - RMN - Registered General Nurse - Registered Mental Health Nurse

Glasgow

£65,000 to £70,000 per annum

Days shifts Available.

Howard Finley Care is searching for an experienced Registered Nurse - RGN or RMN - that is keen to pursue a new role with one of the UK's leading care providers at their service in Windsor.

The home is a luxury service providing general nursing, dementia, and residential care for elderly residents, it is part of a nationally recognised care provider.

The Package:

Bonus Scheme

Monday to Friday

Pension scheme

Company sick pay

Employee recognition awards

Training and development

Career Progression

