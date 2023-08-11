Clinical Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Nursing Home - Clinical Manager
RGN - RMN - Registered General Nurse - Registered Mental Health Nurse
Glasgow
£45,000 - £50,000 per annum
Howard Finley Care is searching for an experienced clinical manager - RGN or RMN - that is keen to pursue a new role with one of the UK's leading care providers at their service in Windsor.
The home is a luxury service providing general nursing, dementia, and residential care for elderly residents, it is part of a nationally recognised care provider.
The Package:
£45,000 - £50,000
Bonus Scheme
Monday to Friday
28 days annual leave
Pension scheme
Company sick pay
Employee recognition awards
Training and development
Career Progression
