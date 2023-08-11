Registered Manager Domiciliary Care by Chase Recruitment

Registered Manager Domiciliary Care

Registered Manager for Domiciliary Care, salary up to £40k, supportive company in Hull.

Chase Recruitment are working with an established Domiciliary Care provider to recruit for a Registered Manager in Hull.

What's on offer?

Competitive salary up to £40k

28 days annual leave

Performance related bonuses

Progression opportunities due to expansion of the company

Supportive working environment

Support with completion of qualifications

The ideal Registered Manager must:

Have a Level 5 in Leadership and Management

Must have a Level 3 in Health and Social Care

At least 1 years' experience in Management

Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

Work to CQC standards

Mange the care team remotely to ensure they are providing the best care

On call duties where necessary

Manage the call times for all Care and Support Workers and customers using the computerised rostering system. Ensuring all call times are entered at the correct time

This is a full-time role for a secondary Registered Manager to work for an established, ever-growing domiciliary care provider. If you are interested in the Registered Manager position, then please apply today and Charlotte will be in touch!

