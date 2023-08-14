Quality Manager by Menlo Park

Background -

An exciting management opportunity is available to join a cohesive and patient focused training practice in Bicester. Due to the increasing list size the surgery is looking to appoint a Deputy Practice Manager to support the smooth running's of the practice. Make a difference in a surgery that is renowned for delivering high quality patient care.

Any prospective candidate will be joining a surgery with a true emphasis on innovation, protected workloads, and staff wellbeing.

Salary - £35,000 - £48,000 per annum FTE + 5 weeks annual leave + BH + NHS pension

Location - Bicester

The surgery -

Dedicated practice that focusses on the local community

Very friendly and approachable GP Partnership

CQC Good across the board

High QOF achievers

Lovely location

Varied and interesting patient demographic

Fantastic PCN support

Close knit team

Friendly, long-standing team that enjoy their work

Forward-thinking initiatives taking place at the practice

Your role -

Deputy Practice Manager, Full-time

Heavily involved working alongside the Practice Manager and Partners

Work autonomously and as part of a team

Focus on quality management - opportunity to progress to Quality Manager title.

Focus is on reviewing, rewriting and maintaining all policies and procedures; working with each department on SOPs and process reviews

Involvement in the local PCN

Keep taking the surgery from strength to strength

The benefits -

NHS pension

5 weeks leave annual leave

Very friendly and approachable partners

Fantastic career opportunities

Brilliant PCN Network

Incredibly patient centric

Focused on the well-being of staff

Wonderful working environment

