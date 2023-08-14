Clinical Pharmacist by Menlo Park

Join a highly innovative training Practice that fosters an exceptionally collaborative working environment, encouraging the development of all staff and investing in your upskilling as a Clinician.

Patient Care is paramount to this partnership and reigns precedence alongside the well-being of staff. With brilliant staff retention, a varied multi-disciplinary team and fantastic patient feedback this post offers the floor to a pharmacist seeking to be part of a Practice that are not afraid to think outside of the box and can offer a rewarding and fruitful career with great career prospects and opportunities to venture into management.

Salary - £43,742 - £57,349 per annum FTE + 28 days annual leave + BH + NHS pension

Location - Cambridgeshire

Commutable location - bordering the city of Peterborough to the northwest, Huntingdonshire to the west, and East Cambridgeshire to the southeast.

The surgery -

Forward-thinking practice, innovative ways of working

Patient care at the heart of this Practice

Training Practice

Brilliant career opportunities

High QOF achievers

Streamlined and centralised admin system

Excellent management in place

SystmOne

Your role -

FT Clinical Pharmacist with Primary Care experience (Prescriber desirable)

Flexibility around days - 4 day working week available.

Support with Independent Prescribing qualification

Responsibilities include SMRs, polypharmacy, audits, repeat prescriptions, LTC clinics, med reviews, supporting with QOF and IIF

Work closely within the PCN

Develop specialisms

Deliver quality patient care

The benefits -

Generous salary

A practice that go above and beyond for their staff and patients

28 days annual leave

Support with training

NHS pension

Open door policy

Passionate and friendly team ethos throughout

Thorough induction process

Next Steps:

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



