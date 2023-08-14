Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Nursing Home Manager
RGN - RMN - Registered General Nurse - Registered Mental Health Nurse
Stockport
£60,000 per annum
Days shifts Available.
Howard Finley Care is searching for an experienced Registered Nurse - RGN or RMN - that is keen to pursue a new role with one of the UK's leading care providers at their service in Stockport
The home is a luxury service providing general nursing, dementia, and residential care for elderly residents, it is part of a nationally recognised care provider.
The Package:
- £60,000 per annum
- Bonus Scheme
- Paid breaks
- 28 days annual leave
- Pension scheme
- Company sick pay
- Employee recognition awards
- Training and development
- Career Progression
- Contact: Ellis Rayner - 0118 3346 499