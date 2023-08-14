Administrator by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Care Home Administrator

Ref: 21082

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a care home administrator to work within our client's Care Home for the Elderly. The hiring manager is looking for an individual who has previous experience within the care sector and is looking to focus more administration work.

Care Home Administrator vacancy details:

£12.00p/h (may be negotiable)

24hr contract

Permanent contract

10am - 2pm

Care Home Administrator experience and skills:

You must have prior experience as a Carer to understand the importance of the roles within the home.

Computer Literacy.

You must have good communication and time keeping skills.

You must be organised and be able to proritise task effectively.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

