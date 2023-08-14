Part Time Dental Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a part time Dental Nurse based in Amersham! They are looking for a motivated, enthusiastic individual to join the tight knit team in their fully private practice.
TA - 21090
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Nurse
- Pay rate: from £13 negotiable
- Hours: Monday / Tuesday / Wednesday 08:30 - 17:30
- Location: Amersham
Duties:
- Providing oral health education to patients
- Using a variety of dental instruments to scale, polish and clean teeth
- Removing plaque and applying treatments to remove or reduce decay
- Ensuring that dental tools and instruments are sterilised appropriately
- Taking radiographs and impressions of teeth and giving local anaesthetic under the Dentist's supervision
- Applying temporary sealants and coatings to protect teeth
- Collecting dental and medical histories and maintaining health records of patients
- Working to a professional code of ethics and keeping up to date with recent developments within the industry
*You must be GDC registered! *
If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.
I look forward to hearing from you!
Tasha Ahmed
|Specialist Dental Recruitment Consultant| Howard Finley Care
| 01183346499 - (Option 2) | Mobile: 07872340548 | Email: tasha@howard-finley.co.uk