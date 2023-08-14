For Employers
Part Time Dental Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley is currently hiring for a part time Dental Nurse based in Amersham! They are looking for a motivated, enthusiastic individual to join the tight knit team in their fully private practice.

TA - 21090

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Dental Nurse
  • Pay rate: from £13 negotiable
  • Hours: Monday / Tuesday / Wednesday 08:30 - 17:30
  • Location: Amersham

Duties:

    • Providing oral health education to patients
    • Using a variety of dental instruments to scale, polish and clean teeth
    • Removing plaque and applying treatments to remove or reduce decay
    • Ensuring that dental tools and instruments are sterilised appropriately
    • Taking radiographs and impressions of teeth and giving local anaesthetic under the Dentist's supervision
    • Applying temporary sealants and coatings to protect teeth
    • Collecting dental and medical histories and maintaining health records of patients
    • Working to a professional code of ethics and keeping up to date with recent developments within the industry

*You must be GDC registered! *

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Tasha Ahmed

|Specialist Dental Recruitment Consultant| Howard Finley Care

| 01183346499 - (Option 2) | Mobile: 07872340548 | Email: tasha@howard-finley.co.uk

