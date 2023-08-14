Part Time Dental Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a part time Dental Nurse based in Amersham! They are looking for a motivated, enthusiastic individual to join the tight knit team in their fully private practice.

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Nurse

Pay rate: from £13 negotiable

Hours: Monday / Tuesday / Wednesday 08:30 - 17:30

Location: Amersham

Duties:

Providing oral health education to patients Using a variety of dental instruments to scale, polish and clean teeth Removing plaque and applying treatments to remove or reduce decay Ensuring that dental tools and instruments are sterilised appropriately Taking radiographs and impressions of teeth and giving local anaesthetic under the Dentist's supervision Applying temporary sealants and coatings to protect teeth Collecting dental and medical histories and maintaining health records of patients Working to a professional code of ethics and keeping up to date with recent developments within the industry



*You must be GDC registered! *

