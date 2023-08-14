Healthcare Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Healthcare Assistant - Days
£11.09 per hour plus paid breaks
Paid DBS & free uniform & benefits
A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!
Hartwood House is a stunning 50 bedded residential and dementia care home located in the pretty village of Lyndhurst.
We are looking for reliable, compassionate carers to join our fantastic Team. We provide support and career development for our Carers as well as offering a great hourly salary, paid breaks and benefits.
We provide full support and training and opportunities for career progression.
Our day care assistants will help to create a happy and caring atmosphere; which involves providing a wide range of general caring services and duties. You will help in the care of the resident's physical environment and general well being.
One of our company values is that we are Passionate about care, so we are seeking someone who can demonstrate a kind, compassionate nature and someone will help and contribute to making a difference to our residents lives.
We offer a number of benefits, pension, retail discounts, employee assistance scheme, quarterly and annual team recognition awards, refer a friend scheme and more!
Person Specification
- Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids alifications if not willingness to study towards
- Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable
- Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure
- Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing