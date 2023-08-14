Dental Nurse needed on Harley Street! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for Dental Nurse to join a specialist Dental Practice based on Harley Street. This prestigious practice is looking for a Dental Nurse to join there team on a full time basis who is detail-oriented, passionate about dentistry and goes above and beyond to be compassionate and kind to the patients within their care.

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Nurse

Pay rate: £15 to £16 Per Hour

Hours: Full Time (1 Saturday Per Month)

Location: Twickenham, London

Duties:

Providing chairside assistance to clinicians with various dental procedures.

Following practice protocols and maintaining excellent infection prevention and control standards.

Providing the highest quality chairside support for clinicians.

Working with other nurses to undertake audits and other regulatory tasks as well as assist with the supervision of trainee dental nurses in the practice.

Undertaking CPD in line with GDC guideline.

Maintaining and control stock, equipment, and materials.

Occasional reception cover.

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!