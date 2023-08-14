Dental Nurse needed on Harley Street! by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley is currently hiring for Dental Nurse to join a specialist Dental Practice based on Harley Street. This prestigious practice is looking for a Dental Nurse to join there team on a full time basis who is detail-oriented, passionate about dentistry and goes above and beyond to be compassionate and kind to the patients within their care.
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Nurse
- Pay rate: £15 to £16 Per Hour
- Hours: Full Time (1 Saturday Per Month)
- Location: Twickenham, London
Duties:
- Providing chairside assistance to clinicians with various dental procedures.
- Following practice protocols and maintaining excellent infection prevention and control standards.
- Providing the highest quality chairside support for clinicians.
- Working with other nurses to undertake audits and other regulatory tasks as well as assist with the supervision of trainee dental nurses in the practice.
- Undertaking CPD in line with GDC guideline.
- Maintaining and control stock, equipment, and materials.
- Occasional reception cover.
