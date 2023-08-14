Dental Receptionist needed in Enfield! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for Dental Reception to join a well-established practice based within Enfield who are dedicated to carrying out the highest quality of dentistry and aesthetics. They are looking for a Dental Receptionist who understands the importance of good communication and the vital role of customer service in a private dental practice. You must be able to speak and write a good level of English and be reliable, committed and well presented.

KT 21058

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Receptionist

Pay rate: £14 to £16.50 Per Hour

Hours: Full Time

Location: Enfield. EN3.

Duties:

To be able to provide exceptional levels of patient/customer care over the phone and face to face.

Welcome all patients arriving at the practice in a friendly polite manner.

Managing correspondence in a timely manner

Being motivated, organized and a good communicator who thrives upon maintaining high standards and promoting our values.

Ensuring that the appointment/booking system is working efficiently and accurate.

Collecting and recording patient payments safely.

Encouraging prompt payments and chasing outstanding debts according to the practice policy.

Liaising with dental laboratories, supply companies and other organisations as required.

Keeping the office, reception area and waiting room clean and tidy.

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!