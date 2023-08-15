Clinical Pharmacist by Menlo Park

Background -

A truly superb opportunity is on the horizon for a remote Clinical Pharmacist to join a leading clinical service provider specialising in Primary Care.

The opportunity allows the suitable individual to work within a large MDT to help improve patient outcomes from the comfort of their home. Having access to a multitude to resources, training and mentorship form an extremely established team of clinicians. Flexibility, opportunities and support is second to none!

Salary - £48,750 - £58,500 per annum FTE

Location - REMOTE

The surgery -

Forward-thinking practice, innovative ways of working

Highly reputable

Excellent management in place

Exemplary resources, software and training

Specialist interests welcomed and encouraged

Ran by an exceptional, award-winning Provider

Your role -

FT Clinical Pharmacist with Primary Care experience

Primary Care experience - REQUIREMENT

Completely remote

Self-employed basis

The wide variety of work will ensure you will be responsible for dealing with acute medication requests and updating discharge and clinic letters. You will also complete regular audit work, including actioning MHRA alerts and feeding this back to the practice.

Work closely with PCNs and Practices

Deliver quality patient care

Fantastic career prospects

The benefits -

Self-employed basis

Work from the comfort of your home

Support from an esteemed and established team of clinicians

Welcoming team

