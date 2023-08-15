Senior Healthcare Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Day Senior Care Assistants - New Care Home!

£12.39 per hour - Full-time hours

Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits



Would you like to be part of a new Team at Lakeview Grange, Chichester?



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Lakeview Grange is a luxurious 55 bedded residential and dementia care home based in Chichester, West Sussex opening early 2023.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable Senior Day Care Assistants to be part of the new care team looking after our residential and dementia residents.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced Senior Day Carers who hold a NVQ level 3 (or equivalent qualification). You will have supervisory experience, Medication administration experience (& relevant qualification) as well as being a supportive mentor to the care assistants.



We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.

We also provide a comprehensive induction, support and training and encourage career development.



You will need 2 years' previous experience gained from working with older people and people who experience dementia - previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant is desirable.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids. NVQ level 3 or equivalent qualification and have a sound knowledge of care legislation including CQC Fundamental Standards.

Supervisory experience.

Medication Administration experience & relevant qualification.

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable.

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure.

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.