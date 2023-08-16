Healthcare Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Care Assistants - Days

£10.80 per hour - Full-time hours

Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits

Planned rotas & career development



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Earlsfield Court is a luxury 72 bed care home that provides the most luxurious surroundings and the very best in care and support. Due to the opening of our new Dementia Floor, we are looking to increase our care team with full-time day care assistants.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable care assistants to be part of our care team looking after our residential and dementia residents.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced carers, ideally with an NVQ qualification and with the desire to further their career within our home. We offer a comprehensive induction, mentorship, support and training and encourage career development.



We have opportunities for Day carers and can provide variable shift patterns and pre-planned rotas. We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing