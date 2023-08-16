Physician Associate by Menlo Park

Background -

Are you a Physician Associate looking to further develop your career? Menlo Park are working with a high performing training practice that takes pride in the quality of service they deliver their patients and the brilliant training/development opportunities they offer their staff. This is the perfect opportunity for you to join an incredibly supportive, GP Training Practice that is looking to utilise Physician Associates to add to their services from which patients benefit. The surgery wants to take on a passionate and enthusiastic Physician Associate who is keen to learn, develop and help make a difference in the local patient population.



This is a very supportive practice that will encourage you to pursue development opportunities within a passionate team environment. The established and diverse team of GPs and nurses work alongside an experienced administrative team to ensure a smooth and efficient patient experience. The practice prides themselves in delivering quality patient care, whilst prioritising the career development of staff.

Salary - £40,000 - £45,000 + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - High Wycombe

The surgery -

Supportive of progression and clinical development

Progressive and forward-thinking partnership

Interesting and varied demographic

Forward-thinking GP training practice

Multi-disciplinary team of clinicians

Streamlined administrative duties

A team of experienced and newly qualified Physician Associates

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients

Your role -

Work closely with GPs to get through on the day appointments

Focus on acute, urgent on the day appointments

Carry out face-to-face and telephone consultations

Develop as a clinician

Utilise your Primary Care experience

Have to opportunity to pursue a specialist interest

Oversee Long-term conditions

The benefits -

NHS pension

5 weeks annual leave

Fantastic opportunity for career development

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify a best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

We have been voted as the 2021 Most Outstanding Primary Care Recruitment Company, at the Global Excellence Awards. We are also Recruitment Agency of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and finalists for the HealthInvestor Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!

For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

Jasmine Kaur