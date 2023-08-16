For Employers
Dental Nurse needed ASAP in Havant! by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 79 jobs
HavantLocation
Havant
17 days ago
Posted date
17 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Dental Nurse to join one of the leading dental practices within Hampshire. They are a reputable practice who work closely with all their patients and provide top quality care.

They are looking for a well presented, knowledgeable dental nurse to join their term, having a active GDC pin, excellent communication skills both written and verbal is a must.

KT 21116

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Dental Nurse
  • Pay rate: £12.50
  • Hours: Full Time (Monday to Friday)
  • Location: Havant, Hampshire.

Duties:

  • Providing the highest standard of clinical support to our dentists and specialists
  • Perform top quality dental nursing in all procedures in a safe and effective manner.
  • Prepare equipment, materials, lab work and patients with efficiency and empathy.
  • Always provide outstanding customer service.
  • Any other ad hoc responsibilities as reasonably requested.

*You must be GDC registered*

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

