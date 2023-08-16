Dental Nurse needed ASAP in Havant! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Dental Nurse to join one of the leading dental practices within Hampshire. They are a reputable practice who work closely with all their patients and provide top quality care.

They are looking for a well presented, knowledgeable dental nurse to join their term, having a active GDC pin, excellent communication skills both written and verbal is a must.

KT 21116

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Nurse

Pay rate: £12.50

Hours: Full Time (Monday to Friday)

Location: Havant, Hampshire.

Duties:

Providing the highest standard of clinical support to our dentists and specialists

Perform top quality dental nursing in all procedures in a safe and effective manner.

Prepare equipment, materials, lab work and patients with efficiency and empathy.

Always provide outstanding customer service.

Any other ad hoc responsibilities as reasonably requested.

*You must be GDC registered*

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!