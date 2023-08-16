Dental Nurse needed ASAP in Havant! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a Dental Nurse to join one of the leading dental practices within Hampshire. They are a reputable practice who work closely with all their patients and provide top quality care.
They are looking for a well presented, knowledgeable dental nurse to join their term, having a active GDC pin, excellent communication skills both written and verbal is a must.
KT 21116
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Nurse
- Pay rate: £12.50
- Hours: Full Time (Monday to Friday)
- Location: Havant, Hampshire.
Duties:
- Providing the highest standard of clinical support to our dentists and specialists
- Perform top quality dental nursing in all procedures in a safe and effective manner.
- Prepare equipment, materials, lab work and patients with efficiency and empathy.
- Always provide outstanding customer service.
- Any other ad hoc responsibilities as reasonably requested.
*You must be GDC registered*
If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.
I look forward to hearing from you!