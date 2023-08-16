Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

If you are an Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner with a full master's and independent prescribing qualification, then this is an opportunity for to get involved with a genuinely wonderful team at a surgery that emphasises looking after its staff. You would work to ensure a high level of care is delivered to all patients, particularly in areas such as Minor Illness, Minor Injury and delivering telephone consultations and appointments.

The practice is very supportive of any development opportunities and prioritises staff wellbeing. They want a clinician who can come into the team, work hard, and offer their patients an excellent experience from start to finish.

Salary - £48,750 - £52,650 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - East Leicestershire/Rutland area

The surgery -

Very friendly, forward-thinking practice

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients

Streamlined and efficient admin system

No home visits, focus on in-practice work

Doing a great deal for the local community

Passionate about development opportunities and training

Your role -

Part-time Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner

Utilise you full Master and prescribing qualification to deliver exceptional levels of care

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Focus on minor injury, minor illness

Oversee urgent, acute on the day appointments

Special interests in diabetes beneficial but not mandatory

The benefits -

Up to £52,650 per annum depending on experience

Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

