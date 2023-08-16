Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Do you want to be a part of a forward-thinking, innovative, and progressive training practice?

This post means you'll have the opportunity to join a practice that genuinely emphasises looking after its staff, with high staff retention rates and opportunities for career development. The practice is continuously implementing new strategies that can help improve patient access and care, with workload kept to a manageable and reasonable level as a result.

This is a very supportive practice that will encourage you to pursue development opportunities within a welcoming environment, with brilliant management and a family-oriented ethos amongst a multi-disciplinary team!

The role is looking for an Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner with Primary Care experience.

Salary - £50,000 £58,000 per annum + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + 1 week study leave

Location - Bleadon area

The surgery -

Very forward-thinking, GP training surgery

Supportive multi-disciplinary team

Lovely location

Supportive of career progression and development opportunities

Excellent team atmosphere in place for all staff

Great Practice Manager

Your role -

Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner - Fulltime

15 Minute appointments

A mixture or telephone and face to face appointments, mostly face-to-face

Acute, Urgent on the day, long-term conditions

Opportunities to develop as a clinician.

The benefits -

Supportive partnership in place

NHS pension

Work on specialist interests

Dedicated and passionate colleagues

Career progression opportunities

