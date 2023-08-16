Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -
Do you want to be a part of a forward-thinking, innovative, and progressive training practice?
This post means you'll have the opportunity to join a practice that genuinely emphasises looking after its staff, with high staff retention rates and opportunities for career development. The practice is continuously implementing new strategies that can help improve patient access and care, with workload kept to a manageable and reasonable level as a result.
This is a very supportive practice that will encourage you to pursue development opportunities within a welcoming environment, with brilliant management and a family-oriented ethos amongst a multi-disciplinary team!
The role is looking for an Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner with Primary Care experience.
Salary - £50,000 £58,000 per annum + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + 1 week study leave
Location - Bleadon area
The surgery -
- Very forward-thinking, GP training surgery
- Supportive multi-disciplinary team
- Lovely location
- Supportive of career progression and development opportunities
- Excellent team atmosphere in place for all staff
- Great Practice Manager
Your role -
- Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner - Fulltime
- 15 Minute appointments
- A mixture or telephone and face to face appointments, mostly face-to-face
- Acute, Urgent on the day, long-term conditions
- Opportunities to develop as a clinician.
The benefits -
- Supportive partnership in place
- NHS pension
- Work on specialist interests
- Dedicated and passionate colleagues
- Career progression opportunities
