Physician Associate, Birmingham by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are working with a well established and forward thinking PCN, looking to add another Physician Associate to their strong and experienced MDT and work between no more than 3 practice per week. The PCN is open to someone recently qualified or someone with experience in Primary Care. The majority of appointments will be acute on the day, urgent with some long term conditions, no home visits or extended hours. A superb opportunity with a very supportive PCN!

Salary - £41,000 - £46,000 per annum + NHS pension + 27 days annual leave + BH + Fees Paid

Location - Birmingham

Very forward-thinking and supportive PCN

Long-standing team of clinicians, including GPs, ACP, Practice Nurses, Pharmacists and more.

Well-established within the area

Very strong staff retention for ARRS staff

Located across a maximum of 3 sites

Keen to help you progress as a Physician Associate

See acute, on the day, urgent appointments

No home visits

Mixture of telephone and face-to-face appointments

No extended hours

Work across no more that 3 practices

Salary up to £46,000 DOE

NHS Pension

27 days annual leave + Bank Holidays

