Healthcare Assistants by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Healthcare Assistant vacancies - Woking
Ref: CW17445
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for Healthcare Assistant's to join our client's Care Home in the Woking area. The hiring manager is searching for experienced care professionals who can continue to provide residents with care of the best quality. This home is also fully CQC compliant with a "GOOD" CQC rating in their most recent report.
Healthcare Assistant vacancy details:
- £11.00+ per hour
- Full-time, permanent contracts
- Day and night shifts available
Healthcare Assistant experience, qualifications and requirements:
- You must have the right to work in the UK (this company cannot provide work visas)
- Qualifications in Health and Social care are desired, but not essential
- Experience working within elderly care is essential
- Experience working within a Care Home setting is desired
- To be well-organised and reliable
- Positive and compassionate attitude
Healthcare Assistant main duties:
- Provide personal care to residents as required (bathing, clothing, etc)
- Follow person centred care plans for each resident
- Assist with domestic chores as required
- Assist residents with meal times as required
- Support residents with mobility as required
- Provide emotional and physical support to residents
If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.
