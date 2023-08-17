Night Team Leader - Care Home by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a team leader for our client's 60 bedded Nursing Home based in Congleton which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Care Team Leader vacancy details:

£13 per hour

full time hours available (42-48 hours)

Night shifts

Permanent contracts

Care Team Leader experience & qualifications:

- You must have experience administering medication

- Previous experience working within a Care Home setting is desired.

- NVQ qualifications in Health and Social care are needed, lvl 3 desired.

- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV