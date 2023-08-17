For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Night Team Leader - Care Home by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 79 jobs
CongletonLocation
Congleton
16 days ago
Posted date
16 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a team leader for our client's 60 bedded Nursing Home based in Congleton which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Care Team Leader vacancy details:

£13 per hour
full time hours available (42-48 hours)
Night shifts
Permanent contracts

Care Team Leader experience & qualifications:

- You must have experience administering medication
- Previous experience working within a Care Home setting is desired.
- NVQ qualifications in Health and Social care are needed, lvl 3 desired.
- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Night Team Leader - Care Home by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Congleton
16 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time