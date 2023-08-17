For Employers
Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
LeedsLocation
16 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
Full-timeJob type
OtherJob category
Fully remoteRemote policy
Senior Care Assistant vacancies - Leeds

Ref: CW10435

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for Senior Care Assistant's to join our client's Care Home in Leeds. This service provides 24 hour care and support to the elderly, those with dementia and similar conditions. The hiring manager is looking for experienced senior care assistants who have worked in a similar environment. To be considered, you must have the right to work in the UK.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:

  • £12.50 per hour
  • Full-time, permanent contracts
  • Day and night shifts available

Senior Care Assistant experience and requirements:

  • You must have an NVQ/QCF level 3 in Health and Social care
  • Previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant
  • Experience working within a Care Home/ Nursing Home setting
  • Experience working with the elderly and those with dementia

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.

