Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for Senior Care Assistant's to join our client's Care Home in Leeds. This service provides 24 hour care and support to the elderly, those with dementia and similar conditions. The hiring manager is looking for experienced senior care assistants who have worked in a similar environment. To be considered, you must have the right to work in the UK.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:

£12.50 per hour

Full-time, permanent contracts

Day and night shifts available

Senior Care Assistant experience and requirements:

You must have an NVQ/QCF level 3 in Health and Social care

Previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant

Experience working within a Care Home/ Nursing Home setting

Experience working with the elderly and those with dementia

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

