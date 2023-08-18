Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

Do you want to be a part of a forward-thinking, innovative, and progressive Practice?

This post means you'll have the opportunity to join a practice that genuinely emphasises looking after its staff, with high staff retention rates and opportunities for career development. The practice is continuously implementing new strategies that can help improve patient access and care, with workload kept to a manageable and reasonable level as a result.

This is a very supportive practice that will encourage you to pursue development opportunities within a welcoming environment, with brilliant management and a family-oriented ethos amongst a multi-disciplinary team!

The role is looking for a Practice Nurse with Primary Care experience who has a specialist interest in chronic disease. You will have the chance to see smears, wounds, baby and child immunisations, dressings, diabetes, and more!



Salary - £34,000 - £38,000 per annum + NHS pension + Six Weeks Annual Leave

Location - Bristol

The surgery -

Very forward-thinking, GP surgery

Training Practice

Lovely location

Affluent patient demographic

Supportive of career progression and development opportunities

Excellent team atmosphere in place for all staff

High staff retention rates

Great Practice Manager

Multi-disciplined team of clinicians

Your role -

Part-time Practice Nurse with an interest/specialism in infection control, chronic disease, Women's health

20 Minute appointments

Traditional practice nurse duties; smears, immunisations, wound care etc

Opportunities to develop as a clinician.

The benefits -

NHS pension

Six Weeks Annual Leave

Generous salary

Adhoc study leave

Wonderful practice

Progression and development support

Opportunities to focus heavily on your areas of interest

Experienced multidisciplinary team

