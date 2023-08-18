Deputy Manager Residential Home by Chase Recruitment

Deputy Manager - Hornsea, East Yorkshire - Salary up to £28,000 DOE

We have a new and exciting opportunity for a Deputy Manager to join a 21-bedded care home based in Hornsea. This is a great opportunity for someone to step up in their career to support the Registered Manager in the day-to-day running of the care home.

You'll be a vital part of providing care to those with dementia living in the home, setting up personalised care plans, tailored to the individual, as well developing a fantastic care team.

Regular duties as a Deputy Manager include:

Efficient and effective day-to-day management providing care through the staff team and ` ensuring that CQC standards are met and maintained

Keeping detailed and accurate records, updating regularly.

Providing support and training to all care staff, as well as appraisals and disciplinaries when necessary.

Oversee the duty rota monthly, ensuring the correct number of staff and skill mix as needed

In return, our client offers:

Training and support for your CPD

Performance based bonuses

Supportive management team

Life insurance

Meals provided

24/7 free counselling service

Employee of the month staff bonuses

Paid day off for your birthday

To be considered for this Deputy Manager position, you will need:

Previous experience working at a senior level in care.

Knowledge of care plans and rota planning.

Understanding of CQC standards and guidelines.

Applicants with a Level 3 in Health and Social Care are preferred but not essential.

If this sounds interesting to you and you would like to know more, please get in touch! We are accepting applications from Deputy Managers and experienced Team Leaders for this position.

SC1