Nursing Home Deputy Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Nursing Home Deputy Manager

RGN - RMN - Registered General Nurse - Registered Mental Health Nurse

St Leonards On Sea

£55,000 per annum

Days shifts Available.

Howard Finley Care is searching for an experienced Registered Nurse - RGN or RMN - that is keen to pursue a new role with one of the UK's leading care providers at their service in St Leonards on Sea

The home is a luxury service providing general nursing, dementia, and residential care for elderly residents, it is part of a nationally recognised care provider.

The Package:

£55,000 per annum

Bonus Scheme

Monday to Friday

Paid breaks

28 days annual leave

Pension scheme

Company sick pay

Employee recognition awards

Training and development

Career Progression

Apply now!

Staff Nurse - Registered Nurse - RGN - Adult Nurse - Registered General Nurse - Nursing Home - Elderly Care - RMN - NMC

Howard Finley Care are acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.