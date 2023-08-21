Clinical Coder by Chase Medical

Clinical Coder/Summariser

Tamworth

A Good CQC rated GP Training Practice in Tamworth are looking to hire a Clinical Coder/Summariser on a permanent basis. The Practice are open to offering both full-time and part-time hours, whichever are suited to the successful candidates. The practice is ideally looking for someone with experience in: DOCMAN 10, Rota Management, Clinical Coding, Summarising, E-Consults and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £12 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

Training Practice

NHS Pension

Parking Onsite

Good CQC

Supportive Environment

The Practice used EMIS Web and holds a list size of around 12,500 patients. The demographic is a mixture of patients including the deprived. The successful candidate will be working alongside GP Partners, Salaried GPs, ANPs, Pharmacists, PNs, HCAs and more.

The practice provides a very supportive environment which is focused on delivering care in a multi-disciplinary approach. They understand and value the contribution that all healthcare professionals can contribute. This involves all members of the team having an open-door mentality, an approach where healthcare professionals can come together to deliver the care needed for patients.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.