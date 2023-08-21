Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Care Assistant - Days
£11.09 per hour plus benefits
Paid breaks, free DBS and Uniform
Netley Court is a Top 20 recommended Care home in the South!
Netley Court is a stunning residential and dementia care home based in Netley Abbey and are looking for additional team members to join the team.
We provide full support and training and opportunities for career progression.
Our day care assistants will help to create a happy and caring atmosphere; which involves providing a wide range of general caring services and duties. You will help in the care of the resident's physical environment and general well being.
One of our company values is that we are Passionate about care, so we are seeking someone who can demonstrate a kind, compassionate nature and someone will help and contribute to making a difference to our residents lives.
We offer a number of benefits, pension, retail discounts, employee assistance scheme, quarterly and annual team recognition awards, refer a friend scheme and more!
We are looking for a team player who will join our fabulous team at Netley Court.