Dental Receptionist / TCO with active GDC pin Needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley is currently hiring for Dental Reception to join a well-established practice based within Esher, Surrey who are dedicated to carrying out the highest quality of dentistry. They are looking for a Dental Receptionist with a active GDC pin who understands the importance of good communication and the vital role of customer service in a private dental practice. You must be able to speak and write a good level of English and be reliable, committed and well presented.
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Receptionist (Must have active GDC pin)
- Pay rate: £14 to £20 Per Hour
- Hours: Full Time / Part Time
- Location: Esher, Surrey.
- Software: SOE.
Duties:
- To be able to provide exceptional levels of patient/customer care over the phone and face to face.
- Welcome all patients arriving at the practice in a friendly polite manner.
- Managing correspondence in a timely manner
- Being motivated, organized and a good communicator who thrives upon maintaining high standards and promoting our values.
- Ensuring that the appointment/booking system is working efficiently and accurate.
- Collecting and recording patient payments safely.
- Encouraging prompt payments and chasing outstanding debts according to the practice policy.
- Liaising with dental laboratories, supply companies and other organisations as required.
- Keeping the office, reception area and waiting room clean and tidy.
