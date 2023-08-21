Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Home Manager for our client's 62 bedded Nursing Home based in Cockermouth which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Home Manager vacancy details:

£65-75k per annum (Depending position)

full time hours

Day shifts available

Permanent contracts

Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must be strong minded with authoritive qualities

- Previous 5 years of management experience is desired

- A valid NMC Pin / NVQ5 is essential.

- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.