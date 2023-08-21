For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 79 jobs
CockermouthLocation
Cockermouth
12 days ago
Posted date
12 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Home Manager for our client's 62 bedded Nursing Home based in Cockermouth which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Home Manager vacancy details:

£65-75k per annum (Depending position)
full time hours
Day shifts available
Permanent contracts

Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must be strong minded with authoritive qualities
- Previous 5 years of management experience is desired
- A valid NMC Pin / NVQ5 is essential.
- Experience working with the Elderly and those with dementia is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Cockermouth
12 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time