Field Dental Nurse needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a field dental nurse to cover 2 practices working alongside the clinical director. They are looking for a candidate who has experience within the industry, is GDC registered and has a keen interest within the Dental Industry.

KT 21177

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Dental Nurse

Pay rate: £14 to £16 Per Hour

Hours: Full Time (Saturdays needed)

Location: Bexleyheath

Lunch: 1 Hour

CPD & Indemnity Provided

Duties:

Taking responsibility for the decontamination of instruments.

Maintaining dental operating equipment.

Ensuring that all relevant materials and supplies are in place.

Looking after patient records - including making notes when the dentist is examining a patient.

Working closely with the principal director, responding quickly to requests and generally keeping the surgery ready for use.

*You must be GDC registered*

