Field Dental Nurse needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a field dental nurse to cover 2 practices working alongside the clinical director. They are looking for a candidate who has experience within the industry, is GDC registered and has a keen interest within the Dental Industry.
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Dental Nurse
- Pay rate: £14 to £16 Per Hour
- Hours: Full Time (Saturdays needed)
- Location: Bexleyheath
- Lunch: 1 Hour
- CPD & Indemnity Provided
Duties:
- Taking responsibility for the decontamination of instruments.
- Maintaining dental operating equipment.
- Ensuring that all relevant materials and supplies are in place.
- Looking after patient records - including making notes when the dentist is examining a patient.
- Working closely with the principal director, responding quickly to requests and generally keeping the surgery ready for use.
*You must be GDC registered*
If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.
I look forward to hearing from you!