For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Field Dental Nurse needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 79 jobs
BexleyheathLocation
Bexleyheath
12 days ago
Posted date
12 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley is currently hiring for a field dental nurse to cover 2 practices working alongside the clinical director. They are looking for a candidate who has experience within the industry, is GDC registered and has a keen interest within the Dental Industry.

KT 21177

Details of the role as follows:

  • Role: Dental Nurse
  • Pay rate: £14 to £16 Per Hour
  • Hours: Full Time (Saturdays needed)
  • Location: Bexleyheath
  • Lunch: 1 Hour
  • CPD & Indemnity Provided

Duties:

  • Taking responsibility for the decontamination of instruments.
  • Maintaining dental operating equipment.
  • Ensuring that all relevant materials and supplies are in place.
  • Looking after patient records - including making notes when the dentist is examining a patient.
  • Working closely with the principal director, responding quickly to requests and generally keeping the surgery ready for use.

*You must be GDC registered*

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Field Dental Nurse needed! by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Bexleyheath
12 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time