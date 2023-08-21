Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurses of Royston- are you looking for flexible work with great pay? Chase Medical has fantastic locum opportunities locally!

Our locum work offers:

Great pay rates - Practice Nurses earn £28 to £47 per hour , including holiday pay. Just one 8-hour shift can earn you over £200- providing a great way to boost your pay!

There are no minimum number of hours or shifts that you need to work, allowing you to pick up shifts as and when you feel like it, and work as frequently as you choose. High Volume of shifts- We often have around 3000 shifts available each month, with many of our shifts are bookable months in advance too, allowing you to take control and plan your work rota in a way that suits you.

from General Practice to Walk-in Centres and Out of Hours providers! This means we can offer shifts in the evenings and weekends, as well as regular weekday shifts too. Great long-term career benefits- working across a number of different settings provides you with great continued professional development opportunities, allows you to nurture your skillset, and can be a great way to build your professional network.

Joining Chase Medical is free, and with just one set of vetting you can get up and running, ready to pick up shifts as soon as possible.

Are you a Practice Nurse and want an informal chat about our locum opportunities? Please call Chloe on 0114 275 7421, or email chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the UK's leading recruitment agency specialising in General Practice.