Housekeeper by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Care Home Housekeeper Needed in Hindhead!

Ref:21126

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Care Home Housekeeper to work within our client's Care Home for the Elderly. The hiring manager is looking for an individual who has an eye for cleaning and has the ability to work of their own initiative.

Care Home Housekeeper vacancy details:

£11.00 per hour

Full time hours

Permanent contract

Start and Finish times TBC (flexible)

Care Home Housekeeper experience and skills:

You must have experience as a housekeeper / cleaning.

To have worked within a similar setting would be great (care homes, schools or college).

To have an eye for details and to be able to work of your own initiative.

To be punctual at all times.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

