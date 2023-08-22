Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are pleased to announce a fantastic Practice Nurse position in a friendly, supportive GP surgery that takes significant pride in their patients and staff. The practice has an open-door policy, with support provided to every member of staff to produce an extremely harmonious team. This extremely passionate practice is always open to any kind of training and development that would benefit the clinician and the practice.

You will conduct long term condition reviews, as well as the typical duties of practice nursing, including immunisations, and will benefit from good appointment times and no extended hours.

Salary - £32,400-£39,600 Pro Rata DOE.

Location - Oldham

The surgery -

Very generous appointment times

Keen to help staff progress and develop clinically

Extremely supportive clinical and non-clinical team (dedicated admin support for each clinician)

Open-door policy

Weekly clinical meetings

Good CQC rating

Your role -

Practice Nurse,25 hours, flexible days

Mostly face-to-face appointments with some telephone work

Very reasonable workload

Exceptionally good appointment times

Focus on traditional Practice Nurse duties.

Flexible start and finish times

Own consulting room

The benefits -

NHS pension

6 weeks' annual leave + Bank Holidays

Generous salary

