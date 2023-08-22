Perioperative Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Perioperative Practitioner | Scrub | Band 5/6 | Farnham | Full Time | Fully Funded Training Programs| £3,000 Joining Bonus Available!

Spire Clare Park are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Perioperative Practitioner with team leading experience to join our team. You will work within safe COVID pathways and benefit from our fully funded training programs and excellent IPC support.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

To provide exemplary planned care for patients within the perioperative and assist in the management and organisation of care provision within the Theatre Team in the operating department; acting as Theatre Scrub Practitioner across a range of clinical specialities.

Duties and responsibilities

- Assess patient's health and well being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet patient's health and wellbeing.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

.Who we're looking for

- Registered Nurse/Operating Department Practitioner

- Working towards post registration qualification in perioperative practice (nurse)

- Working towards post registration qualification in clinical specialism (ODP)

- Have Scrub experience

- MUST be a car driver

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Lawless on

