Bank Paediatric Staff Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Paediatric Staff Nurse | Competitive Hourly Rate | Spire Leeds Hospital | Flexible Shift Patterns Available



We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Paediatric Staff Nurse to join our established team in the Children Services department. This role will be to provide exemplary planned care for patients aged from birth - 18 years, the service runs on the needs of our patients which can incorporate days, nights and weekends.



Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Assess children and young people's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the child and families health and wellbeing needs

- Delivering excellent post-surgical care to paediatric patients

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Assist in maintaining and developing an ever-expanding Paediatric service.

- Promote and be an advocate for children and young people's equality, diversity and rights.

- Ensure all child and young people's safeguarding needs are assessed and acted on as per local and LSCB policies

- Providing RCN support during paediatric clinics, assisting with minor operations and Phlebotomy.

- Working as part of a small team with the opportunity to help run and grow the service according to needs



Who we're looking for:

- Registered Paediatric Nurse with a valid pin with no restrictions or conditions

- A minimum of 2 years post graduate experience as a paediatric nurse

- You must be willing to learn and help support the day to day running of the paediatric service

- Be able to work autonomously with no supervision

- Excellent communication skills

- Flexible and reliable



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Courtney Williams on



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications