Senior Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Senior Care Assistant - Day & Night Shifts available

£12.39 per hour plus company benefits

Paid breaks, DBS & Uniform

Full and Part time hours available



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Wellington Vale is a luxury 80 bedded Nursing, Dementia and Residential care home located in Waterlooville. This is a stunning home offering full training as well as encouraging career development and further qualifications.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable Senior day and night Care Assistants to be part of our care team looking after our residential and dementia residents.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced Senior Care Assistants who hold a NVQ level 3 (or equivalent qualification). You will have supervisory experience, Medication administration experience (& relevant qualification) as well as being a supportive mentor to the care assistants.



We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits. We also provide a comprehensive induction, support and training and encourage career development.



You will need 2 years' previous experience gained from working with older people and people who experience dementia - previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant is desirable.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids. NVQ level 3 or equivalent qualification and have a sound knowledge of care legislation including CQC Fundamental Standards.

Supervisory experience.

Medication Administration experience & relevant qualification.

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable.

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure.

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.