Theatre Practitioner (Scrub and Recovery) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

If you`re a Theatre Practitioner based in the West Midlands and looking for a new challenge, we`d love to hear from you! Stroud Resourcing is helping a leading private hospital in Birmingham find a full-time Scrub and/or Recovery Practitioner (RGN/ODP), and the role comes with a salary of £42,000 and excellent benefits.



As an integral part of the team, you will play an essential role in the day-to-day running of the department, making decisions relating to patient care and providing an effective and efficient service while ensuring optimum patient care. You can expect to assist senior practitioners, consultants, and surgeons and prioritise your learning and work with their dedicated training team to expand your clinical and leadership skills.



To apply, you must be NMC or HCPC registered with a positive approach and a genuine desire to expand your skills. You must have proven experience within Scrub and/or Recovery. The post requires good communication skills and a desire to achieve the best outcome.



In return for your passion, collaborative approach and commitment, you`ll receive a generous salary of £42,000 and an excellent benefits package, joining a friendly and inclusive culture. Benefits include:



- Enhancements

- Pension

- Private Healthcare

- Life Assurance

- 25 days holiday (rising with service)

- Bank Holidays

- Free parking

- The option to buy and sell holidays

- And much more!



Please reach out to our team today to apply and register your interest in this full-time Theatre Practitioner (Scrub and Recovery) position in Birmingham. They`d be thrilled to hear from you. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.