Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

We're Chase Medical, a primary care specialist helping you find your permanent and locum roles in primary care. We're looking for Advanced Nurse Practitioners near the Cornwall area who are looking for permanent work opportunities.

This is a great opportunity to find the perfect role for you and we're able to negotiate your working times/hours, doing all the leg-work for you. Most importantly, if you find a permanent role through us, you become the practice permanent staff and you'll receive your NHS Indemnity and NHS Pension as usual.

Requirements

Completing/or Completed an MSc in Advanced Nurse Practice

Experience working in primary care

Must be able to Prescribe

Would you be interested in learning about our opportunities? Please call me on 01142757421, or you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com

Our locum rates for ANPs ranges from £40.50ph - £68ph (including holiday pay)