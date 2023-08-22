HRIS Systems Advisor by Future Care Group

HRIS Systems Advisor



Six-month fixed term contract

Salary up to £45,000

full-time and flexible working available, with office base in Surbiton, London.



*Possibility of a permanent position at the end of six months

We are looking for an HR systems adviser to help us to implement a new HR system, Midland HR's iTrent. You will have worked in developing iTrent, either in terms of assisting with its implementation or developing the functionality of the system. It's a great opportunity to prove your competency in working as part of a team to plan and manage a mid-level implementation programme which will be used by well over 1000 team members across a multi-site environment.



Responsibilities



Ensure data accuracy and integrity between iTrent and our other systems applications

Develop and implement new processes and workflows for efficient HR management

Perform statistical analysis on gathered HRIS data, run queries

Perform audits on HR processes and documents, including hiring, termination of service, and payroll administration, when required

Ensure the efficient recording and secure storage of HR metrics, including attendance and employee performance data

Create training manuals and provide training and support to our administrator and manager users (across 20 sites)

Carry out system administrator duties (with training)



Ultimately, you will work as part of an HR team, reporting to the Group Head of HR, and work in close collaboration with other project managers and members of the finance team.





Job Requirements and Skills





Previous work experience in using Midland HR iTrent product, and involvement in its implementation or development

Ability to collaborate, provide technical support, and train staff

Experience in statistical reporting

Proficiency in database management and security

Experience in documenting processes, as well as performing diagnostic tests and audits

Ability to run SQL type queries

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Attention to detail

