Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

An exciting inner-city Training Practice in Birmingham is recruiting for a Nurse Practitioner (ANP) to join them on a permanent basis to expand their thriving and ambitious Acute Care Team.

The surgery is looking for a highly experienced and autonomous ANP who is confident seeing patients of all ages without the aid of a GP. The successful candidate

will need to hold their Independent Prescribing qualification and have experience seeing Minor Illnesses.

The successful candidate will need to work full time hours ideally, and this can be over 4 days, giving you the perfect opportunity to improve your work/life balance!

The salary range offered is in the region of band 8a up to £58,000 FTE depending on experience and skill set.

Other benefits of this role include:

- Flexible working hours, part time or full time considered

- Opportunity to work with a Training Practice, CPD and progression always prioritised by management

- Strong and established Nursing Team for support (including CDM Specialists)

- Own clinical room, and based at one site only

- Car parking on-site

- 6+ weeks annual leave (6.6 including bank holidays), NHS Pension inclusion

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a caring GP surgery, with progression and leadership opportunities. You will join a thriving, positive work environment with positive management and GPs on hand for support.

If you'd like to apply to this vacancy, please contact Sarah at Chase Medical on 0114 2757421. You can also email your CV directly to sarah@chase-medical.com or click apply now.

